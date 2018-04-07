‘India’s contribution towards Nepal development will continue’, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured visiting counterpart from Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli that India is committed to curbing misuse of open borders between the two countries.

“We have strong relations when it comes to the aspect of security and are committed towards stopping misuse of our open borders,” he said in a joint address with the Nepal Prime Minister after delegation-level talks between the two countries at Hyderabad House here.

Modi said India’s contribution to the development of the Himalayan neighbour would continue.

“There is a long history of India’s contribution towards Nepal’s development. I have assured Prime Minister Oli that this will continue in future,” he said.

Modi said the two countries were looking to improve connectivity through waterways and railways.

“We aim at improving waterways and railways with Nepal. Today, we reviewed the progress in various such connectivity projects,” he said.

Oli arrived here on Friday on his first foreign trip after he returned to power for a second term in February.

Ties between the two countries have been strained after border blockade in 2015, for which many in Kathmandu blame India, economically crippled the landlocked country. The two leader earlier met for the delegation level talks and held discussions on further cooperation especially in trade and connectivity.

External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of the two Prime Minister leading the talks between the two sides.

“Dialogue among friends! PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli had a fruitful discussion to expand bilateral ties in all areas, especially in developmental cooperation, trade and investment, agriculture, energy, connectivity and people-to-people contacts,” the spokesperson said.