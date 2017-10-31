Indian students attacked in Milan; personally monitoring situation, says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she was personally monitoring the situation in the incident of attack on Indian students in Milan.

“Attack on Indian students in Milan: I have got the detailed report. Pls do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally. @cgmilan1,” Swaraj said in a Tweet.

Indian consulate in Milan said in a Tweet on Monday night that it had received reports of unfortunate incident of attacks on the Indian students in Italy’s metropolis.

“All Indian students are urged not to panic. The consulate is taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan,” it said.

The consulate has also asked students to approach the consulate and spread information among others to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

“Students are advised to be in touch with each other (particularly when they go out) as well as with the Consulate and spread the information among other students about the areas where they face such incidents so that such areas can be avoided,” it further said.

The incident has come at a time when Italy and India reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties during Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s visit that concluded on Monday.