Jammu: An Indian Army soldier was killed on Saturday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Ministry sources said. The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Laam area of Nowshera sector earlier in the day. “A soldier of Gorkha Rifles was fatally hit by a sniper fire from Pakistan side on the LoC. The soldier died before he could be hospitalised,” the sources added.