Indian Railways job Recruitment 2018: Apply for posts of Junior Engineer, Station Master, Commercial Clerk; read to know more

Indian Railways have released series of recruitment drives for North Eastern Railway. The jobs are for Junior Engineer, Station Master, Commercial Clerk and several other posts. Applicants are required to apply for the posts before July 30, 2018.

Railway Recruitment July 2018 Vacancy Detail

Name of Post and Vacancy

Junior Engineer – 23

Station Master – 66

Commercial-Cum Ticket Clerk – 34

Technician – 87

Assistant Loco Pilot – 71

Senior Commercial-Cum Ticket Clerk Clerk – 52

Staff Nurse – 13

Health Inspector – 01

Pharmacist – 03

Job Location: Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Eligibility

Candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria in the given form, and the candidates will be selected on the basis of the information they have provided in the form during submission. If any information found to be false, wrong or irrelevant the candidature will be cancelled forthwith and DAR action will be initiated against the candidate.

Age Limit (as on 01.07.2018)

Minimum: 18 Years

Maximum: 45

(Candidates should go though the official notification for the detail related to Age limit)

Application Fee

No application fee is charged for applying for the above positions.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment process will be done through Computer Based Test or Written Examination followed by Aptitude Test (where applicable), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

For more information visit: http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in