Indian, Pakistan Army trade heavy fire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Indian and Pakistan Army have traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday. The Pakistani Army on Tuesday evening resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector using mortars, automatics and small arms, a police officer said. They resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing at Indian positions, who also retaliated strongly and effectively, the officer said, adding that the exchanges continued for over an hour. “There was no casualty or damage on our side,” he said.