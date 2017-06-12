Indian Navy searches for Mexican woman cadet who fell overboard

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has launched a massive search operation for a woman cadet who reportedly fell overboard from the Mexican Sail Training Ship, STS Cuauhtemoc, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, about 560 nautical miles west of Goa, as the vessel was sailing to Mumbai.

According to information, the woman cadet had not donned life-saving gear when she fell overboard. Following an alert, the Indian Navy deployed a Boeing P8I aircraft, which undertook sorties from 9 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, and resumed them from 6.30 a.m. on Monday till 10.30 a.m.

Indian Navy Ship Teg, which was en route to Mumbai from Port Louis in Mauritius has been diverted to the area and likely to reach there by 6 p.m. on Monday to join the search. Meanwhile, INS Mysore with two integral helicopters on board set sail from here on Monday afternoon and will reach the spot by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to join the search.

Setting sail from Egypt’s Port Said, STS Cuauhtemoc is scheduled to visit Mumbai June 21-26 before departing for Singapore.