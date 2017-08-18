Indian government sends notice to 21 phone manufacturers citing security concerns

Indian government had issued a notice to leading phone manufactures. The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent notices of complaint to 21 domestic and foreign mobile phone manufacturers, including Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Gionee, regarding security concerns.

These brands are believed to have stolen users’ personal information, including contact lists and messages, According to leading newspaper. The ministry’s move follows national and international reports of data leakage and theft of users’ personal information.

The smartphonre companies have been given time till 28 August to comply with the security norms, beyond which the government agencies will conduct audits and those found not in compliance will be penalised for norms violation.

Lately, Chinese companies are dominating the Indian smartphone space. In Q1 2017, Chinese smartphone manufacturers’ market share was about 51 percent. Once dominating the Indian market, the likes of Micromax, Lava and Karbonn have been replaced by the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo at the top of the table.