Indian Armed Forces Flag Day: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara pay tribute to ‘true heroes’

India is today observing Armed Forces Flag Day. The Indian Armed Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 to honour the Army, Navy and Air Force of the country.

On this day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed how much pride he takes in Indian Armed Forces and he along with Cheteshwar Pujara sent a message to the Armed Forces, thanking them for their services, and sacrifices for the nation. In a video posted by BCCI, Virat Kohli along with opener Cheteshwar Pujara paid their tribute to the ‘true heroes’. Kohli said, “Sporting the Army Forces Flag Day logo on our jerseys was a moment of pride for all of us, especially during the national anthem. When we put it on our jerseys, we understood the sacrifices of all the armed forces that protect our nation 24/7 and make sure we keep living in peace. They have been doing so for so many years and we just want to send our best wishes to them.”

“We feel that you are the true heroes. We always are very thankful to what you do for the nation. If given a chance, we would always love to meet you, as team or as individuals also so that we can get more inspiration and have a nice time together,” he added.

Pujara said, “It is a proud moment for us talking about the soldiers’ day. They keep us safe and make a lot of sacrifices. As he (Kohli) said, one day we would definitely like to meet them.”

Others like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, VVS Laxman also gave their heartfelt tributes to the brave men on Twitter.

Thank you to all the brave men who protect the honour of our nation.

