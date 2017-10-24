In Pictures: IAF fighter jets touchdown on Lucknow-Agra Expressway during landing exercise

Unnao: The first of 20 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts landed on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Unnao on Tuesday. This is the first time that transport aircraft are landing and taking off from an expressway in India. The public gathered in large numbers to watch the exercise.

Two AN-32 transport aircraft, three Jaguars, six Mirage 2000, six Sukhoi 30 MKI’s and two C130J are the part of the drill. One unit of Garud Commandos also skyfalled and slithered from a transport aircraft. The exercise commenced with an impressive short landing by a C-130, which on landing, off loaded Garud Commandos and their vehicle.

Immediately on disembarking from the C-130, the commandos took up position on either side of the airstrip to cordon off the area for fighter operations. The AN-32, which is a Russian-origin military transport aircraft, has been in the IAF since 1984.

Later, a Mirage 2000 fighter jet landed on the expressway. This plane was inducted into the IAF in the mid-80s and has a proven flight safety record. Two IAF Sukhoi fighters carried out a flypast.