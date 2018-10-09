Indian Air Force Airmen result 2019 announced, here’s how to check

The Indian Air Force Airmen 02/2019 result has been announced by Indian Air Force at their official website. The results were announced today i.e. October 9 at 11 a.m. however, the official website of the Indian Air Force is not responding at present.

The IAF Airmen Selection examination was conducted from September 13 to 16, 2018. Once the website starts working, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at ‘airmenselection.cdac.in’. Here are the steps to check Indian Air Force Airmen results.