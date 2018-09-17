Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / India does not discriminate against tourists based on their sexual orientation: Tourism Minister K J Alphons

India does not discriminate against tourists based on their sexual orientation: Tourism Minister K J Alphons

— By PTI | Sep 17, 2018 04:53 pm
FOLLOW US:

KJ AlphonsKJ Alphons

New Delhi: India does not discriminate against tourists based on their sexual orientation and everyone is welcome to come to the country, Tourism Minister K J Alphons said on Monday. The minister was responding to a question about the government’s view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community.

“Our tourism is for all. We do not discriminate against sexual preferences of anyone. Everybody is welcome here, absolutely everyone. We believe in tourism for all,” Alphons told newspersons at the launch of the India Tourism Mart. The minister, however, had initially refused to answer the question, terming it as “irrelevant”.

Later, he addressed it. On September 6, the Supreme Court ruled that gay sex between consenting adults is not a crime saying sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it. Thailand held the very first LGBT+ Travel Symposium in June to promote the country as a safe and inclusive destination for same-sex couples.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…