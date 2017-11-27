Income Tax dept slaps Rs 30.67 cr to tax notice to AAP

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has served a Rs 30.67 crore tax notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an official said on Monday.

The IT official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told IANS: “The notice was served to the party after completing all assessment of its tax records.”

The notice cited that the AAP had not disclosed income worth Rs 13.16 crore.

It said the party’s total taxable income calculated by it was Rs 68.44 crore for the financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16. The IT Department said the money received as donations in its bank account was not recorded in the books of accounts.

The notice said the AAP had not recorded full details of at least 461 donors who had donated Rs 6.26 crore, each donation amount exceeding Rs 20,000. The IT Department said the AAP had not disclosed donation of Rs 36.95 crore on its web site and the party had failed to respond 34 opportunities given to it.

“The department has also initiated penalty proceedings against the AAP,” the official added.