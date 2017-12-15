In West Bengal 70 lakh high school students given free bicycles

Kolkata, Seventy lakh high school students in state-run schools of West Bengal have been given bicycles free of cost under ‘Sabuj Sathi’ scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

“We launched Sabuj Sathi scheme on this day in 2015. We have empowered 70 lakh school students (Classes IX-XII) by providing them free bicycles,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

‘Sabuj Sathi’ means students’ companion. ‘Sabuj’, the Bengali word for ‘green’ also implies ‘children’ while ‘sathi’ means ‘companion’. “Those who live in remote areas can easily go to school now. We are committed towards the development of Maa, Mati, Manush,” she added.

Banerjee herself had created the logo which consists of a young boy running, with two spinning bicycle wheels alongside his legs.