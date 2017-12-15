In Tharoor’s dictionary – After ‘F’ comes the ‘R’ word

Mumbai : Most of what Shashi Tharoor often says is lost in translation, such is his clipped British accent. The rest gets lost in a maze of words. So, it was in fitness of things that Tharoor puts in perspective his penchant for using obscure words.

“To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate with precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!

Well, that would be a cake walk for most readers except the ‘R’ word which would have stumped many. ‘Rodomontade’ is not exactly a word that rolls of the tongue easily and the meaning would have most of us fishing for the dictionary.

So, what does ‘rodomontade’ mean? Oxford dictionary says it is to “talk boastfully”. Tharoor’s colleague Omar Abdullah lost no time in advising the Twitterati to take English tutorials from his friend. “Learning English? Follow my friend Shashi Tharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to use in a sentence, but by golly they sound impressive,” he tweeted.

News 18 cited someone who tried using the word to construct a sentence. And this is what it turned out to be: ‘‘I can rodomontadely say that day by day I read your rodomontaded tweets in English, I will be rodomontaded of my improved English. A rodomontade Jai Hind sir.’’

Earlier this year, Tharoor had come up with the ‘F’ word — Farrago. For days, people were trying to figure out about its origin ande usage. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” Tharoor had tweeted slamming a TV channel and a journalist who had accused him of hiding information about the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

That is a mouthful even for Tharoor but makes him an excellent teacher for anyone trying to crack a vocabulary based questionnaire.