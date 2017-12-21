In Thane, ‘Baba’ drowns while bathing

Thane: Thane’s Masunda lake wore a tragic look on Wednesday morning as a horse was found dead on Masunda’s bank. Christened ‘Baba’ the six-year-old horse was bought for Rs 1.5 lakh by a Thane resident Yousuf on Tuesday from Kalyan. Yousuf, who wanted to use ‘Baba’ to run his Victoria (horse cart used for joyride), ended up being a loser as he spent his hard-earned money to buy ‘Baba’.

Victoria horses being bathed in this lake are a visual delight for all the passers-by on normal days. The horses are later used for chariots for the ‘buggy’ that many people ride along the bank. Being new to the pond, ‘Baba was taken to bathe in the lake on the fateful morning when it went a little deeper and got drowned. Although its owner and a few horse tamers tried their best to rescue ‘Baba’ but to no avail. Baba breathed its last due to suffocation, witnesses said.

“We just bought him on Tuesday for Rs 1.5 lakhs. He was about to be me and my family members’ sole bread earner. I have a family to look after. I have lost everything,” said Yousuf, owner of the horse.

There are chariot owners who have their livelihoods depended on these horses and do their business along with the lake banks. They regularly bathe the animals in the Lake. Masunda lake is famous as it is near the station and biggest lake that has a circular seating arrangement for visitors. Besides, it is also proud of housing city’s first drama theatre. There are many businesses spurred along the bank and chariot riding or Victoria’s are famous in these areas.

“We have been doing the business here since the last 50 years. This is for the first time such a worst thing has happened. We never expected this that the horse would die like this,” said Mohammad Sheikh who was there bathing two of his own along with ‘Baba’ who died his death in the famous lake.

After rescuing him from the lake they alarmed at local veterinary doctor who did turn up after a while, but it was too late. The police and disaster team of corporation also arrived. The dead horse was later taken for a post-mortem at the Bhivandi hospital. The tragic end of ‘Baba’ has raised many questions about the lake and the security of people as well. There is no security maintained near the lake and it has caused human deaths as well before.