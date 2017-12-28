In Pictures: Indore’s ‘moonwalking’ cop, beats the traffic chaos with his MJ moves

He has a Freddie Mercury-style moustache but it is the Michael Jackson dance moves of traffic police Ranjeet Singh that is grabbing attention on Indore’s chaotic streets. Drivers cannot fail to miss when the 38-year-old moonwalks across busy intersections, avoiding rickshaws and trucks in the centre of Indore, a city of two million people.





He is known as dancing cop of Indore, an iconic traffic policeman who is inspiring his junior colleagues to adopt the dancing routine to manage traffic on city’s busiest and often chaotic roads. Meanwhile, one of his most famous routine is the ‘moonwalk’, a dance style made famous by the late US pop singer and entertainer Michael Jackson. Interestingly, at least three other traffic police have adopted his style. And Ranjeet Singh is even training his juniors to do perfect.

Singh has become a social media phenomenon with around 50,000 people following his activities on Facebook while spectators add videos to sharing platforms every day.

India is more famous for it’s traffic. Many Indian’s spend a lot of time on the streets in traffic while trying to reach their destinations. Drivers are already battling crater-pocked roads and faulty traffic signals, often take out their anger on traffic police trying to keep cars moving and pedestrians safe.