In Pictures: Indian Air Force Day 2018 celebrations

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 08, 2018 03:44 pm
Indian Air Force personnel march during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

The Indian Air Force today celebrates its 86th foundation day. And to mark the special day, a grand parade cum investiture ceremony was held at Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad. The parade was attended by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and other dignitaries including master blaster and honourary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar.

The celebrations begin with a flag bearing skydiver from famous Akash Ganga team, jumping off from An-32 aircraft, followed by a flypast of Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Dakota, Tiger Moth and Harvard of the IAF Vintage flight carried out.

Indian Air Force paratroopers from the Akash Ganga team glides during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

An Indian Air Force paratrooper from the Akash Ganga team glides during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

Indian Air Force ‘Tejas’ fighter jet performs a manouevre during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

Indian Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa (R) inspects the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

An Indian Air Force personnel performs a drill during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) from the Indian Air Force’s Sarang aerobatics team perform during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) from the Indian Air Force’s Sarang aerobatics team perform during the Air Force Day parade at the Air Force station Hindon in Ghaziabad. Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP

