In Pictures: Indian Air Force Day 2018 celebrations

The Indian Air Force today celebrates its 86th foundation day. And to mark the special day, a grand parade cum investiture ceremony was held at Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad. The parade was attended by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and other dignitaries including master blaster and honourary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar.

The celebrations begin with a flag bearing skydiver from famous Akash Ganga team, jumping off from An-32 aircraft, followed by a flypast of Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Dakota, Tiger Moth and Harvard of the IAF Vintage flight carried out.

See pics below:

#AirForceDay2018 – The Garud flights are equipped with state of the art & modern weapon systems, specialist equipment & gears to counter any threat.

Each commando in the Garuds undergo gruelling special training. Today the #Garuds filled the audience with awe at #AFDay2018. pic.twitter.com/2h0RM0tOXr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2018