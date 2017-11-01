Himachal elections 2017: Report reveals criminal records, financial statuses of candidates

New Delhi: The Congress has the highest number of ‘crorepati (multi-millionaires) candidates while the BJP has most with declared criminal cases against them in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, according to an analysis of the candidates’ affidavits.

The analysis, compiled by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of self-sworn affidavits of all the 338 candidates, shows that 59 out of 68 candidates (87 per cent) from the ruling Congress have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is close second with 47 out of its 68 candidates (69 per cent) being crorepatis.

The richest candidate in the fray with declared assets worth more than Rs 90 crore – Balvir Singh Verma from Chopal constituency – is from the BJP, and is followed by Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural who has assets worth more than Rs 84 crore.

Out of the total 338 candidates, 158 (47 per cent) are crorepatis.

In terms of candidates with declared criminal records, the BJP tops the chart with 23 out of its 68 candidates (34 per cent) having criminal cases against them. The Congress is a distant second in this regard with just six of its 68 candidates (9 per cent) having criminal cases against them.

In terms of serious criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping etc. against them, the BJP again pips Congress with nine out of 68 (13 per cent) of its candidates with such cases. The Congress has three out of 68 (4 per cent) candidates with serious criminal cases against them. One Congress candidate, Ram Kumar, contesting from Doon constituency, has declared case related to murder against him.