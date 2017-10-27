Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / In a first in India, AIIMS doctor separates conjoined twins at the head

In a first in India, AIIMS doctor separates conjoined twins at the head

— By Asia News International | Oct 27, 2017 11:26 am
FOLLOW US:

Jaga and Kalia were born conjoined twins, joined at the heads.

New Delhi: In a rarest of rare case, a pair of conjoined twins from Odisha was successfully separated by doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after a marathon surgery on Thursday. However, the condition of the kids are ‘critical’ and will need monitoring, said a senior doctor.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director AIIMS told ANI, “Surgery has been successful but they are still very critical and in ICU. They will need monitoring over the next 2-3 weeks.”

The 28-month-old twins, Jaga and Baliya, who were joined from their heads, were separated after an 18-hour long surgery, which started at 9:00 AM Wednesday and ended at 3:00 AM Thursday. A team of 20 surgeons performed this marathon 16 hours surgery.


“This is one of the rarest operations that has been done, a complex surgery done in stages”, added Dr Guleria.

The twins hail from Milipada village in Kandhamal district, Odisha. A K Mahapatra, the chief of the neurosciences centre, earlier during a press conference on Thursday, said this type of surgery is highly challenging as mortality in such cases are very high.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK