In a first! Delhi gets its e-bike taxi ‘Pillion’ amidst hazardous levels of smog

New Delhi: Delhi‘s first two wheeler e-bike taxi ‘Pillion’ is all set to provide commuters with an eco-friendly mode of transport. Pillion has added 60 battery operated bikes to its fleet and will be operating in Karol Bagh, Jhadewalan and nearby areas.

The service is available at a flag down price of Rs. 15 and Rs. 5 per km by dialing 82528-82528. One can also board the two wheelers from metro stations in the areas where these e-bike taxis ply.

“We have increased the number of e-bike taxis to help commuters avoid the traffic mayhem as well as contribute to arrest the rising problem of air pollution. By setting up India’s first two-wheeler electric taxi service, we aim to help commuters to make the most of switching over to mobility option with zero pollution and reach last mile destinations at an affordable price without any fuss,” said co-founder Pillion, Karan Chadha.

“We hope to cover more areas in Delhi and offer our services to more people soon,” added Chadha.

Keeping safety at its core, Pillion has enrolled drivers after rigorous rounds of screening and police verification.

Subsequently, they receive comprehensive training, covering various aspects like customer management and satisfaction, safe driving practices, adherence of traffic rules and first-aid management. Pillion also insures its passengers as well as drivers. The company provides them an insurance coverage of up to Rs. one lakh each.

Moreover, all the bikes are equipped with in-built GPS which helps in tracking the bikes at any time. The service will prove to be beneficial for single office goers, students, and other general commuters. The initiative will help in solving the problem of last mile connectivity with zero pollution at an affordable price.