In a first, India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Sukhoi-30MKI

New Delhi: In a major milestone, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was today test fired for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force.

The missile hit a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal from the combat jet.

“The successful maiden test firing of Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF’s air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges,” the defence ministry said.