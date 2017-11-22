Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#RobertMugabe
Home / India / In a first, India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Sukhoi-30MKI

In a first, India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Sukhoi-30MKI

— By PTI | Nov 22, 2017 02:27 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: In a major milestone, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was today test fired for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force.

The missile hit a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal from the combat jet.

“The successful maiden test firing of Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF’s air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges,” the defence ministry said.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK