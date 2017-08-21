IMA says no district hospital in UP can treat encephalitis

New Delhi: A team from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has found there is no hospital in Gorakhpur and nearby districts in Uttar Pradesh to manage encephalitis, a disease that affects the brain.

The report assumes significance in the wake of more than 60 child deaths in a week since August 9 in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College.

The Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath attributed most of the fatalities in Gorakhpur hospital to Japanese encephalitis amid allegations that the children died because the hospital’s oxygen supply was cut over a payment dispute with the private supplier.