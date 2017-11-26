IFFI asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version

Panaji : After a stand-off which lasted several days, IFFI organisers have now written to “S Durga” director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan asking him to submit a censored version of the film for consideration. A spokesperson for the filmmaker told IANS that the required documents and film copies would be submitted to the IFFI authorities by Saturday afternoon. A letter from Sunit Tandon, director of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), was uploaded on a social media site by Sasidharan late on Friday.

In the letter, Tandon asked him to submit copies of the film to the festival authorities, as per directions of the Kerala High Court. “In this connection, you are requested to kindly provide the censored version of ‘S Durga’ in 35mm print/DCP, Blueray, along with two DVD copies to IFFI, Goa. Please also submit a copy of the censor certificate,” Tandon said.

Kannan Nayar, the film’s lead actor, said copies of the film and censor certificate would be submitted to Tandon’s office by Saturday afternoon.

The last few days has seen a standoff between the makers of “S Durga” and the festival authorities over screening of the controversial film, which was one of the two films to be dropped from the screening schedule of IFFI’s Indian Panorama section.