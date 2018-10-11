ICAI CA admit card for CA IPCC, CA Final exam released at icaiexam.icai.org, download now

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for CA final and CA IPC exam and are available for download at their official website, icaiexam.icai.org. CA IPCC exams are scheduled for November 01, 03, 05 and 09, while CA final exam will be held on November 11, 13, 15 and 17. It is to note that the institute won’t be giving physical admit cards to any candidate. Candidates need to carry their admit card to the exam centres without which they won’t be granted permission to appear for the exam.

Follow these steps to download or print your admit card:

Step 1: Go to ICAI’s official website, icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will appear

Step 5: Download it and take a print out.

On the other hand, ICAI has also begun registrations for CA CPT exam and the last date to apply is October 25. If anyone misses October 25 deadline, he/she can be able to submit online application till November 1 with paying late fee of Rs 600.