IBPS RRB mains 2018 score card released, here’s how to download

IBPS RRB mains 2018 score card has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to check their score card. The score cards have been released on “www.ibps.in” for the Officers scale 1, 2 and 3 mains examinations.

The IBPS exams were conducted on September 30. The exams were conducted to fill up posts of over 3,312 vacancies. Below are the steps to download IBPS RRB mains 2018 score card.

Steps to download IBPS RRB mains 2018 score card:

Visit the official website of IBPS which is ‘ibps.in’.

There will be a notification for ‘IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2, 3 scores’. Click on it.

A new window will appear.

Enter your details like registration number and roll number.

Scores will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for further reference.

For office assistants posts, marks obtained by candidates in main exam will be considered for final merit list, while in case of level 1 officers post, marks obtained in interview and mains will be considered to prepare the final merit list.

Once the results are released, selected candidates will be called for interview. The interview will be managed by Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS. Candidates will get separate interview letter which will have details like centre, address of the venue, time & date of interview.