IBPS RRB Exam 2018: All you need to know about the application process which ends today
The online process of filling the application of Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks exam 2018 will lend on July 2nd , 2018. Application are open for IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II and Scale III posts. The candidates should hurry up and fill the application form. The form is available on the official website of IBPS. The filling of the form started on the June 8, 2018 and the notification was released on June 6, 2018.
Here is how you can apply for IBPS RRB 2018 exams:
The online registration will complete after they have followed these few simple steps
- To Register online, log on to the official website www.ibps.in
- Find the link for the desired post
- Select ‘Click here for New Registrations’
- Fill the application form completely
- Enter details like name, father and mother’s name, email id and contact details
- Pay the application fees/charges on the web portal
- Save and take a printout of the e-receipt an application form for future references
Eligibility Criteria and Vacancies:
The candidates applying for IBPS RRB 2018 are expected to fulfil the eligibility criteria for age and educational qualification and experience.
Candidates need to fulfil eligibility details for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and Office Assistant Recruitment. The eligibility criteria need to be fulfilled at three stages mainly:
- Age-based
- Educational Qualification
- Language Proficiency
Admit Cards:
The admit cards for IBPS RRB exams are usually released by IBPS 15 days before the exam. Candidates can download the form once available on the official website.
In 2018, the RRB Officer Scale I exam will be held for the total of 3321 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks and RRB Office Assistant exam will be conducted for 5249 vacancies.
Important Instructions
The official website might become unresponsive due to heavy traffic in the last hours, so fill in the forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush and hassle.
The online application form can only be accessed properly on a desktop or a laptop. The completed form cannot be filled properly through mobile.
Important Dates for IBPS RRB Apply online 2018:
-The application process for IBPS RRB Online Form began on 8th June 2018.
-Last date of application is 2nd July 2018
-Last date for printing application is 17th July 2018
-Last date for online payment is from 8th June to 2nd July 2018.
Details like IBPS RRB FAQs, vacancy details, exam pattern and syllabus. Candidates can log on to the official website for more details.