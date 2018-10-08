IBPS Recruitment 2018: IBPS to soon close downloading of admit cards for Research Associate, Law Officer exam, check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon close the link for downloading the admit cards for Research Associate, Law Officer, Deputy Manager (Accounts) recruitment examination, said reports. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in. According to NewsX, candidates can download the admit cards before it closes on October 9.

The IBPS has also released the admit cards for Preliminary examination for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees, the candidates can download the same from the official website. According to the news portal, candidates are advised to download the Call Letters by October 14, 2018.

Steps to download the IBPS Recruitment 2018 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the admit card download link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration no and password to log in

Step 4: Your admit card will appear

Step 5: Download it or take a print out for future reference.