IBPS PO prelim result expected to be announced this week; check at ibps.in
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to be released PO prelim exam results by the end of this week. Candidates appeared for the exam can go check their prelim result on IBPS official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO prelim exam was conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21 across the country. If qualified, candidates will next have to appear for the Online Main exam which is scheduled to be held on November 18. Admit card for the IBPS main exam will be available for download from November 3.
Earlier, the exam result was expected to be out by October 30, however, as per reported in Times Now, the results are likely to be out by the end of this week.