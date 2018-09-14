IBPS Clerk 2018: Recruitment notification is out, here are dates, eligibility and other details
The recruitment notice of IBPS Clerk 2018 has been released on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) which is ‘www.ibps.in’. The total number of vacancies this year are 7275 from 19 nationalised banks.
The application process for IBPS Clerk will begin from September 18, 2018 and end on October 10, 2018 on the official website. The exams will be conducted in December this year. The recruitment process for bank clerks will include a preliminary exam and main exam.
For the recruitment, candidates who have a degree (graduation) in any stream from recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government, can apply. The minimum age for applicants is 20 years and maximum age is 28 years. Candidates can refer to the official website of IBPS for detailed information regarding relaxation in upper age limit.
IBPS will activate the application link on its official website on September 18, 2018. The application fee is Rs. 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates and Rs. 600 for all other candidates.
Details regarding process of the exams
Online application process will begin from September 18, 2018 and end on October 10, 2018. The application fee for the exam can be paid during the same period.
The Pre-exam training call letter can be downloaded in the month of November, 2018. The Pre-exam training will be held during November 26 to December 1, 2018. After that, the Prelim exam call letter can be download in November, 2018. The Prelim exams will be conducted on December 8,9,15 and 16, 2018.