IBPS clerk 2018: Form filling to start tomorrow on official website ibps.in till October 10, 2018

Sep 17, 2018 06:49 pm
Online window of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB clerk recruitment is going to open on September 18, 2018. Aspirants who wants to apply can visit the official website ibps.in till October 10, 2018. Around 7,275 clerks will be recruited for the post.

IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination in December. The online exam will be held in two stages — preliminary and main.

IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2018: How to apply


1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

2: Click on the ‘online application’ tab

3: In the new window, register yourself with e-mail id and password, and all the important details as mentioned. Remember you are not supposed to change or close e-mail id until the entire recruitment process gets completed.

4: Pay your application fees

5: Once the application process completes, download it and take a print out for further reference.

