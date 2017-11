I-T raids offices of Jaya TV, Dr Namadhu MGR

Chennai: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday raided the premises of Jaya TV and Dr Namadhu MGR, a Tamil newspaper, here. This was conducted after reports of alleged tax evasion by the channel and newspaper surfaced.

Jaya TV, which is considered as the mouthpiece of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), was founded by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. However, the channel is now controlled by former party general secretary VK Sasikala’s family members.

Income Tax (IT) officials raided 187 locations belonging to relatives of jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, her nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran and organisations connected to them in several cities, said a senior IT official.He said the search is in connection with unexplained routing of cash post-demonetisation through shell companies connected with them.

Ten groups of IT officials were involved in “the search exercise taking place across Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and other places”, an IT official told IANS preferring anonymity. The raids began at 6 a.m. The tax officials also searched the residence of M. Natarajan, husband of Sasikala in Thanjavur, according to reports.

He said the IT department will look at routing of funds within India and there are other agencies that look at routing of funds outside India. The IT officials are also searching the AIADMK Tamil daily Namadhu MGR.