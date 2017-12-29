‘I don’t want to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan’: ‘Humans of Hindutva’ deletes Facebook page

A Facebook page called ‘Humans of Hindutva’ who used to parody ‘Right Wing Ideology’ was shut down by administrator after receiving death threats to him and his family, “I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan” says the administrator. The page was inspired by ‘Humans Of New York’ and it wrote idiom on current events, casteism, moral policing, gau rakshaks attacks, etc.

“I’m quitting out of my own accord. I’ve not been banned or mass reported,” he announced on his website Satyanash.com. “I have recently received some threats to my life which I can’t take lightly.”

“I am outnumbered, I live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections. I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan,” he further wrote.

The administrator preferred to be anonymous “I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone. I have deleted the HOH page and will delete this website soon. Congratulations to Hindutva on winning this David vs Goliath fight,” he concluded.

He decided to quite in April after the murder of Gauri Lankesh “I did plan on leaving and put up a goodbye post after a rather rough night.The reaction of the right-wing under these numerous articles made me realize why I started this page in the first place. Many were gloating about how the fear of a bullet worked and that dissenters should take note.” he said to Indian Express.