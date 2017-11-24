Hyderabad: Kiran trainer aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes; woman pilot safe

Hyderabad: A woman trainee pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) ejected safely as an aircraft on a routine training mission crashed near here on Friday, officials said. The crash occurred few minutes after the IAF Kiran aircraft took off from Air Force Station, Hakimpet on the city outskirts.

“Today afternoon about 1400 hrs (2 p.m.), one IAF Kiran Aircraft on a routine training mission crashed around 50 km from Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad. The trainee pilot ejected safely,” said a Defence Ministry statement.

“A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause,” it added.

According to police, the aircraft crashed in the fields near Nagulabanda in Siddipet district.

Trainee pilot R. Rasi escaped with minor injuries as she ejected with the help of parachute. She was shifted to a hospital.

This is the second crash near Hyderabad in the last two months. A Kiran aircraft crashed into the fields in Ankireddypally village on September 28. The aircraft was completely charred, but the pilot ejected safely.

On October 30, a door of a helicopter of the Telangana Aviation Academy detached and fell on a house at Lalaguda in the city. No one was injured.