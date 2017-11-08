Hyderabad: Girl accuses teachers of assaulting her

Hyderabad: A girl student of Hyderabad’s Visionary group of Institutions on Tuesday alleged that she was beaten up by her teachers over some trivial issue. Speaking to ANI, the girl claimed that her teacher asked her about a mobile number that she didn’t know of before thrashing her.

“Yesterday (Monday) morning, our teacher showed me a mobile number and asked me whom does it belongs to. I told her that I don’t know and then she started beating me. She later confined me in a room from 10 am to 2 pm. They opened the lock only after my mother arrived in the college but one of the staff started beating her as well,” she alleged.

Victim’s mother lodged a complaint in the nearby police station against the college staff and management, who allegedly pushed them out of the college.

“Yesterday, I went to pickup my daughter from her college. I noticed that my daughter is missing and started searching for her in the campus. The staff of the college took me into a cabin where teachers brought my daughter and started beating her in front of me. I asked them why they are beating my daughter but they started beating me with a stick. Later, the management pushed us out of the college,” she said.

The police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter. The cops also recovered CCTV footage from the college. However, SHO Hussaini Alam said that they could not find anything in the footage, which could substantiate the claims made by the victim till now.