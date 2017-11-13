Free Press Journal
Hyderabad: Cab driver attempts to kidnap 9-year-old girl, case registered

— By Asia News International | Nov 13, 2017 12:36 pm
Hyderabad: A case has been registered here against a cab driver on Monday for attempting to kidnap a minor girl.

According to Asif Nagar’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), “We received a complaint from victim’s mother stating a cab driver who is a neighbour attempted to kidnap her 9 years old daughter. We have registered a Case U/s 363 IPC and further probe is on.”

According to sources the accused has been taken into the police custody.


Further details are awaited…

