Hyderabad: Cab driver attempts to kidnap 9-year-old girl, case registered

Hyderabad: A case has been registered here against a cab driver on Monday for attempting to kidnap a minor girl.

According to Asif Nagar’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), “We received a complaint from victim’s mother stating a cab driver who is a neighbour attempted to kidnap her 9 years old daughter. We have registered a Case U/s 363 IPC and further probe is on.”

According to sources the accused has been taken into the police custody.

Further details are awaited…