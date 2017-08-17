Hyderabad: 16-year-old allegedly married off to 65-year-old Omani for money

In a tragic incident, a school girl was married to an old man in Hyderabad. It is being reported that the girl’s age is 16, and that the man is 65 years old. The girl’s family, on Wednesday, approached the Falaknuma Additional Commissioner of Police and filed a complaint, alleging that the 16-year-old had been fraudulently married off the Omani national.

“If you don’t save me and take me from here, I will die…” the girl has reportedly said in phone messages to her parents from Muscat, according to NDTV. The teen’s mother, pleading for help to bring her back, has accused her sister-in-law and her husband of facilitating the illegal marriage for money.

In her complaint, the teen’s mother Unnisa alleged that her sister-in-law Ghousia colluded with her husband Sikander to fudge documents with a Qazi’s help. The mother added that without her knowledge, they performed her daughter’s nikaah (marriage) with the elderly sheikh at a hotel in Barkas area of Hyderabad Old City before this Ramzan.

Such marriages are tragically common in Hyderabad, which draws elderly men looking for young brides from poor families. Quick weddings are arranged for amounts that can go up to lakhs of rupees.