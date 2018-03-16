HSSC declares final results for clerical posts; how to check and download results

The final results for clerical posts have been declared by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), against advertisement 10/2015. The HSSC declared the results by taking into account the written examination, interview, viva-voce and a scrutiny of documents. The official notification was released in 2015, and the recruitment was held for selecting candidates for 6140 vacant posts.

The written exam carried a total of 200 marks, while the viva-voce was for 25 marks. Candidates who had passed Higher Secondary Examination with 1st division or have a Graduation degree with Hindi/ Sanskrit as the other subject were allowed to appear for the exam.

The commission has withheld result of Economically Backward Person From General (EBPG) category due to instruction raised by the Chief Secretary to the Haryana Government. Candidates can check and download the results from Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) website (hssc.gov.in).