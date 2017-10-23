How to book a train ticket, buy or renew pass using UTS mobile ticketing app

It has been almost a while since the UTS mobile app ticketing app was released by Indian Railways. When it was out, there were many bugs in the app, but currently it is working better. The UTS app gives people the choice to book unreserved local tickets and has many options like book/travel and book/print. It has been very useful to people who don’t want to stand in long ques to get their tickets. Talking about the app it can be used for booking tickets, and other than that it can be used for taking monthly/quarterly/yearly pass. Those who already have a pass, can renew it as well.

How to get started?

First, there is the registration process. This requires users to enter in the details of an ID card, such as the PAN card, voter ID or driver’s license, name, mobile number and some extra details. Once this is done, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and after that you can set your password and login.

Booking procedure

Now, you are eligible to book your ticket. The app uses your GPS location to track where you are. If you are on the station or nearby, you will not be allowed to book you tickets. For booking you have to be away from station.

If you want to renew your monthly/quarterly/yearly pass, you will have to make sure that you take out the print of it from the kiosk machines, which are installed at stations but you cannot take the print from all stations. Only your source station will give you print of the pass, and it is really simple. You will get a SMS from railway and a code. Just go to your source station and enter your mobile number and the code and get your ticket.

How to pay?

The payment options are R-wallet, Paytm and Mobiwik, you can put money in your R-wallet; minimum Rs 100 and maximum Rs 5,000. And Paytm and Mobiwik will charge you; if your use their payment method it is just a minimal amount. The app has over 1 million downloads on Playstore so far.