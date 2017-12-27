Free Press Journal
Himachal Pradesh: When PM Modi stops by Shimla’s iconic Indian Coffee House and reminisces old days

— By Asia News International | Dec 27, 2017 03:43 pm
Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a pit-stop at Mall Road here after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others.

PM Modi stopped for a hot cup of coffee at the iconic Indian Coffee House while on the way to the helipad after attending the ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s new cabinet.

PM often used to spend time at this coffee shop several years ago, when he was in the state for party-related work.

People were surprised when they saw Prime Minister Modi sipping coffee on Mall Road. They went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie.

