Himachal Pradesh: When PM Modi stops by Shimla’s iconic Indian Coffee House and reminisces old days

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a pit-stop at Mall Road here after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others.

PM Modi stopped for a hot cup of coffee at the iconic Indian Coffee House while on the way to the helipad after attending the ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s new cabinet.

In Shimla, relished coffee at the Indian Coffee House and reminisced old days. The coffee tastes as good as it did two decades ago, when I would frequent Himachal for party work. pic.twitter.com/XOYzlpLc43

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

PM often used to spend time at this coffee shop several years ago, when he was in the state for party-related work.

People were surprised when they saw Prime Minister Modi sipping coffee on Mall Road. They went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie.