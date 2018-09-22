Himachal Pradesh: 10 people killed, 3 injured after jeep fell into a deep gorge in Shimla

Shimla: Ten people, including four women, died and three others were injured after a vehicle veered off a road in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district Saturday, a police official said. The accident happened at Snail, three kilometres from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road. The three injured, including a child, have been admitted to Rohru hospital, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. A police team led by Jubbal Station House Officer and Swara police post in-charge is at the accident site, he added.

More details awaited.