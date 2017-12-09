Hijab-clad students shamed online in Kerala: Student federation members hold impromptu dance performances across state

Days after three hijab-clad medical students were shamed online for participating in a flash mob in Kerala, members of the Student Federation of India held several such impromptu dance performances across the state as a form of protest.

Flash Mob in front of University College, Trivandrum. Organised by SFI. pic.twitter.com/VTOBE8LVkG — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 8, 2017



The girls, students of a dental college in Muslim-dominated Malappuram, were trolled after a video of them dancing to the tune of a popular Malayalam song ‘Jimmki Kamml’ was widely circulated on social media. A controversy had erupted over the original video, with many fundamentalists calling it the ‘end of the world’. As part of the District Health Department programme on ‘World Aids Day’, the hijab-clad students had attempted to raise awareness about the dreaded STD. The mobs saw Muslim girls wearing head scarves and dancing along with other students. The events attracted thousands of onlookers. The flash mobs were conducted under the leadership of the district committees of SFI.

Flash Mob at Malappuram today. The exact spot where the Muslim three girls danced on December 1st, which created a huge Furore. pic.twitter.com/tqzvP9ULkX — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 8, 2017

Many comments surfaced on social media from the irked religious fundamentalists that condemned the girls and their families, while others lamented that such people were a ‘curse to the religion.’

“Looks like the world is going to end soon.” – Le Suduppi തിരുവന്തപുരത്ത് യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കോളേജിന് മുന്നില്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ നടന്ന തട്ടമിട്ട പെണ്‍കുട്ടികളുടെ ഫ്ലാഷ് മോബ് (Flash mob of Muslim girls in front of University college Trivandrum) Pic courtesy : Freethinkers group pic.twitter.com/T34YUhIaRE — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 8, 2017

Islamist fanatics losing their cool over three muslim girls dancing in Kerala made headlines a couple of days back. Abuses were hurled at the state and the left government was blamed. Great. This is how we protested. pic.twitter.com/3fGgtahSkO — Sankar Das (@mallucomrade) December 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Kerala Women’s Commission has asked police to take action against those who had insulted the three Muslim girls.