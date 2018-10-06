Here are the list of vocational subjects for February-March 2019 examinations released by CBSE today

List of vocational subjects for February-March 2019 examinations were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday on their official website which is cbse.nic.in. Candidates are requested to visit the website and check the lists. The schedule and date of the examinations will be released later.

Click in the link below to check the list of vocational subjects for February-March 2019 examinations

Updated Distribution of subjects for February & MarchApril, 2019

Earlier it was announced that due to the order from Delhi high court, starting next year the exams will be held on February. Delhi High court said that children face a lot of difficulties to get admissions in college because they get their exam results late.

“Due to the advancement of the datasheet, CBSE can release the main and re-evaluation results earlier to facilitate students to get admissions in degree courses in various universities in India”, the board said in a media release.

In February apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc.

Last year the examinations were held from March to April, and a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 10.20 lakh appeared.