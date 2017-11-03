Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls in Chennai

Chennai: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on Thursday night leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas. Chennai has been witnessing isolated rains for the past few days.

Continuous rainfall has disrupted lives of people, with authorities being forced to shut schools and colleges. Rainwater has accumulated at several areas on the outskirts of Chennai, while residents have to struggle through knee-deep water outside their homes

According to Skymet weather, more rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu along with Chennai in the coming 24 hours. The Tamil Nadu Meteorological Department earlier warned of heavy rainfall at a few places in the state in the next 24 hours.

“In 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in few places in north coastal region, while heavy to very heavy rainfall in south coastal region,” said MeT official S Balachandran.

The department asserted that widespread rainfall is also expected over coastal region in the coming 24 hours. “Fairly widespread rain of moderate intensity over interior region,” stated the MeT Tamil Nadu.