Haryana: Youth held for murdering 3 members of family

Gurugram: A youth was arrested from Haryana’s Rewari district for the murder of three members of a family, police said on Wednesday. Suresh Kumar (25), a resident of Khod village near Pataudi, 28 km from here, was arrested on a tip-off. A court remanded him in police custody for four days.

The victims — Phoolwati (62), her son Manish (28) and Manish’s wife Pinky (24) — from Brijpura village near Pataudi were found dead in their house on August 29, police said. Pinky was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The couple’s one-year-old daughter Charu was lying on the floor with a head injury. She later died in a hospital. Police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the crime.