Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Haryana: Youth held for murdering 3 members of family

Haryana: Youth held for murdering 3 members of family

— By IANS | Sep 26, 2018 07:25 pm
FOLLOW US:

mumbai, mumbai marine drive hit and run case, marine drive hit and run case, arrest, crime

Gurugram: A youth was arrested from Haryana’s Rewari district for the murder of three members of a family, police said on Wednesday. Suresh Kumar (25), a resident of Khod village near Pataudi, 28 km from here, was arrested on a tip-off. A court remanded him in police custody for four days.

The victims — Phoolwati (62), her son Manish (28) and Manish’s wife Pinky (24) — from Brijpura village near Pataudi were found dead in their house on August 29, police said. Pinky was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The couple’s one-year-old daughter Charu was lying on the floor with a head injury. She later died in a hospital. Police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the crime.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…