Haryana: Uncle held for killing 3 missing siblings, cop suspect father’s role

Chandigarh: A Haryana resident, Jagdeep Malik, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and murdering his nephews — Sameer, 11, Samar, 4 — and niece Simran, 8. All three were his cousin Sonu Malik’s children. Bodies of three minor siblings who went missing on November 11 were today recovered from the Morni hills area of Haryana’s Panchkula district.

We had received a complaint from the parents of Sameer (11), Simran (8) and Samar (4), residents of Sarsa village in Kurukshetra district, that their children have gone missing, police said. Police is currently suspecting Sonu’s role in murdering the kids. They suspect that he hatched a conspiracy to get his children eliminated through Jagdeep. Sonu was being questioned till late in the evening.

“We were looking for them. Then it came to our knowledge that some family members were behind the murder. We have recovered the bodies of children,” said Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg.

“There were bullet injury marks on their bodies,” he said.

Preliminary investigation pointed to Sonu’s relationship with a woman as the motive behind the murders. A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that investigations were still underway.

