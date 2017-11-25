Haryana: Mobile internet services suspended till November 26 in 13 districts

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet services in 13 districts of the state till the midnight of November 26. This decision has been taken by the state government in view of maintaining law and order ahead of the two public rallies.

An official statement issued by the Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) S S Prasad reads, “Internet services provided on mobile networks except voice calls shall remain suspended for the next three days until midnight of November 26 beginning today (November 24) in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Jind, Hansi, Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.”

“This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State district as mentioned and shall be in force for the next three days..,” the order adds.

The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), led by Yashpal Malik, announced a rally at Jassia village of Rohtak district on Sunday. On the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raj Kumar Saini will address another rally at Jind.

A group of Jats opposing Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini’s rally at Jind reportedly clashed with the police and blocked the Jind-Chandigarh national highway in Jind.