Haryana: Class 11 girl student commits suicides over exam marks

Jind [Haryana]: A girl student in Jind district of Haryana on Sunday committed suicide over not being able to score good marks in exams, police said on Monday. The Class 11 student from Siwah village shot herself with her father’s revolver because she was not able to top her class exams, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Kumar said.

Her father, Vedpal, found her dead in the washroom along with his revolver, the DSP said. Anjali, who got her exam result on Saturday, was studying in Indus Public School. Eldest of her three siblings, Anjali was the daughter of the village head. She had two sisters and a brother at home. The police have handed over the girl’s body to her parents after conducting the post-mortem, the DSP said. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.