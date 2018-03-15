Haryana: 16-year-old girl student raped by principal on pretext of helping her in Class X exams

A shocking incident took place in Haryana, where a school principal allegedly raped a 16-year-old class 10 student from his school on the pretext of helping her in ongoing exams.

According to reports, the incident took place near the outskirts of Gohana town in Sonipat district Tuesday. The accused principal, made another student appear for girl’s Physical Education exam, while he raped the minor girl in a house situated close to the school, with help of two other women. The principal, who also is the owner of the school, had earlier made a deal with the girl’s father to help her clear the exams. The girl’s father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the principal if he helped her clear the exam.

Later, the girl’s father filed a complaint with Haryana Police, following which police officials booked the principal under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and two women for criminal conspiracy as the incident had taken place in their house. The three booked accused have been absconding since Tuesday night.

The girl’s father, in the complaint the filed to police on March 8, stated that he received a call from principal asking him and his daughter to come to school. And after reaching school, the principal told girl’s father to leave her at his relative’s place and told them that another girl would write her exam. He told the girl’s father to pick her up after the exams get over.

Later, when the girl’s father went to pick up her, the girl told him that she was raped by the principal, while two other women helped him. Reports also suggest that, while the girl was narrating the entire incident to her father, all three accused managed to flee from the house.