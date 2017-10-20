Free Press Journal
Harshita Dahiya case: Brother-in-law accepts he was behind the murder

Harshita Dahiya case: Brother-in-law accepts he was behind the murder

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 20, 2017 03:50 pm
Image posted on Facebook by Harshita Dahiya

Panipat: Brother-in-law of Haryana singer, Harshita Dahiya has accepted to be behind her murder during interrogation. Haryana Police has taken Dahiya’s brother-in-law in custody for four days, informed Dy SP Panipat Desh Raj.

Dahiya, a local singer and dancer, was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown assailants when she was leaving a program in Panipat’s Israna.

The assailants came in a car and fired five to six shots at her before they fled. She was on her way home at around 4:15 p.m. when the incident occurred.


