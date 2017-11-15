Hardik Patel sex clip controversy: Young leader comes to rescue Hardik Patel, what’s the fuss all about?

Hardik Patel is back in news again, but this time not for ‘Patidar’ reservation, but for sex clips that have been recently leaked. Hardik Patel alleges that BJP has done purposely to defame him and divert people’s attention. But, Hardik Patel knew this was coming.

Two weeks back Hardik Patel tied up with Congress to vote out BJP from Gujurat, since then BJP has upped their ante against Hardik Patel. But this was a no shocker for Hardik Patel. Patel two weeks back had said that BJP had prepared a “doctored sex CD” and that they will release it soon. And so it happened, Yes, Hardik Patel’s predictions were right, two sex video were leaked. Although nothing scandalous has so far been established in either of the videos, excluding only few of BJP supporters trolling Patel, and hoping to put a moral dent to Hardik Patel’s stature.

Patel also attacked BJP after the sex clip leak, “Gujarat’s voters don’t want to see a (CD of) a 22-year-old boy, they want to see a CD on whether there has been any development in the state in the last 22 years,” tweeted Patel in Hindi.

Hardik Patel was also trolled on Twitter, #HardikExposed was trending. While he was being trolled on Twitter, a well-known local Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, jumped in to help Hardik Patel. Jignesh Mevani, “Dear Hardik Patel, don’t worry. I’m with you. And right to sex is a fundamental right. No one has right to breach your privacy.”

While most of the BJP leaders stayed away from the entire controversy and haven’t said too much about it. While on the other hand other leaders have been backing Hardik Patel stating that there is no scandal even if it him in the video.

According to The Indian Express, Hardik said that the ruling BJP in the state is now resorting to new tactics so that PM Modi doesn’t lose interest in the state. After his videos going viral on Tuesday, where he was seen drinking with a girl and three other men, Hardik said,“New techniques are being used by them (BJP) to ensure that saheb (Modi) does not lose in Gujarat.”

Though Patel is yet to react to the second video, he had accused the BJP of playing “dirtypolitics” yesterday.”Just a few days back, I had told the media that such CDs will be circulated. This is just the beginning of dirtypolitics. I am sure that BJP people would circulate some more CDs because the man who did it recently joined the party in Delhi. But I am not worried at all about such tactics,” he told reporters yesterday. Alleging that the women of Gujarat were being denigrated, Patel said on Twitter in Hindi that crores of rupees were being spent to sully his image. He also vowed to fight back.

The Gujarat Assembly elections has become a war zone, where political parties have taken things to entire next level, where first it was only about Patidar reservation, now it come to leaking someone’s sex clip for just to hurt someone’s public stature. The elections in Gujarat is going to get uglier day by day, only time can tell what next s going to break out.